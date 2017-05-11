 

Labour Party congress kicks off, housing and health set to dominate

Labour's election year congress is about to kick off with keynote speeches from two of its leading lights.

Andrew Little proposes a $43 million pilot scheme which would establish eight new mental health teams across the country.
Source: 1 NEWS

Finance spokesman Grant Robertson and deputy leader Jacinda Ardern will set the scene this morning at Te Papa in Wellington.

Several hundred delegates will be there to hear why the party believes it can win the election in September, and why it has to change the government.

Mr Little speaks on Sunday and he'll be firing up the activists, Labour's foot soldiers, for the campaign.

New policies will be unveiled, and Mr Little says the big topics are going to be housing and health.

Before he speaks there will be a showcase featuring six new women candidates.

Other speakers at the conference include its president Nigel Haworth and CTU president Richard Wagstaff.

There's speculation a policy on negative gearing will be unveiled.

That's the system that allows owners of rental properties to claim tax write-offs - one of the reasons buying multiple properties and renting them out is so popular.

It's one of the reasons there's a shortage of houses to buy, and Labour has previously signalled it intended removing the tax break.

Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler has suggested the government should consider the impact it's having on the housing market.

Prime Minister Bill English has ruled that out.

He said this week the government's tax policy was to treat businesses consistently "and there doesn't appear to be a strong reason to carve out the rental business".

