Labour not backing down in Rangitata despite Vote Compass results showing it's NZ’s most conservative seat

Rangitata in Canterbury is New Zealand’s most right-leaning electorate according to Vote Compass results, but Labour is not backing down in the race to fill the seat left vacant by disgraced National MP Andrew Falloon.

The electorate seat, which includes the big towns of Ashburton and Timaru, is up for grabs, after Falloon resigned amidst a sex text scandal.

National’s Megan Hands and Labour’s Jo Luxton are facing off to be the area’s new MP.

Hands is confident Falloon's departure won't have turned voters away from the party.

"I'm confident that people won't hold the actions of someone else against me, and that they'll see me as a good candidate and a good strong representative for the area,” she told 1 NEWS.

Meanwhile Luxton, the Labour candidate, is already popular, missing out on the seat by just a few thousand votes in 2017.

“I haven't really dwelled on what's happened, with that, I've just been focused on working hard and getting out amongst the community,” Luxton says.