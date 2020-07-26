TODAY |

Labour MPs wish Jacinda Ardern well on her 40th birthday

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern turns 40 today, and some of her colleagues have wished her a happy birthday.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson posted this photo to greet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her 40th birthday. Source: Instagram/@grantrobertsonmp

Finance Minister took to Instagram to greet his friend happy birthday.

"There have been good times, crazy times and sad times but it's always been my honour to stand shoulder to shoulder with my friend @jacindaardern," Mr Robertson posted on Instagram, along with a few photos of the pair.

Labour MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle pulled out all the stops and baked a cake for Ms Ardern.

"I thought I'd get the Covid-19 baking skills back out and throw together a surprise for the boss," he tweeted.

Fans of Ms Ardern also shared their greetings on the Labour Party's Instagram page.

"Thank you for being born," one person said.

"I hope your special day will bring you lots of happiness," said another.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:14
'Tax is love' - Green Party leaders want to see taxes increased to build fairer NZ
2
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
3
Police name man killed in microlight plane crash near Twizel
4
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
5
Thousands return home, but are there enough jobs to go around?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:04

Amid political scandals, what do voters actually care about in the election?

Man charged over damaging Queenstown apartment after wild night of partying with Highlanders players

NZTA delays decision about rules for people to ride on footpath until after election
02:12

Growing demand from families in need sees orders increase for fish scraps