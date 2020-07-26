Labour MPs wish Jacinda Ardern well on her 40th birthday

Jacinda Ardern turns 40 today, and some of her colleagues have wished her a happy birthday.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson posted this photo to greet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her 40th birthday. Source: Instagram/@grantrobertsonmp

Finance Minister took to Instagram to greet his friend happy birthday.

"There have been good times, crazy times and sad times but it's always been my honour to stand shoulder to shoulder with my friend @jacindaardern," Mr Robertson posted on Instagram, along with a few photos of the pair.

Labour MP for Rongotai Paul Eagle pulled out all the stops and baked a cake for Ms Ardern.

"I thought I'd get the Covid-19 baking skills back out and throw together a surprise for the boss," he tweeted.

Fans of Ms Ardern also shared their greetings on the Labour Party's Instagram page.

"Thank you for being born," one person said.