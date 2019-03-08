Labour MPs backtrack on decision to block China expert Anne-Marie Brady speaking at Parliament

Labour MPs have backtracked on their decision to block China expert Anne-Marie Brady from speaking at Parliament after push-back from the Opposition.

Professor Brady had asked to address MPs about foreign interference in elections as part of a justice committee inquiry, but the request was turned down yesterday when the four Labour MPs voted against it.

A Government spokesperson said the committee chair, Labour MP Raymond Huo, had a rethink overnight and the committee would briefly reopen submissions to the public later this year.

Mr Huo had originally said the request was declined for "purely procedural" reasons because the deadline for public feedback had passed.

Public submissions for the inquiry closed in September last year, but the committee was not tasked with considering foreign interference until October.

Committee member and National MP Nick Smith yesterday called for the committee to reconsider, saying Parliament should hear from New Zealand's most published academic around the risks of overseas interference in elections.

"My view is that Labour has badly misjudged this," Dr Smith said yesterday.

"Yes, her views are controversial... we should put that to one side and simply say, well, Parliament should get to hear all of the points of views and all of the evidence if we are going to get the very best law and result from this inquiry."

The committee will also hear from the Government's spying agencies on 3 April.

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media the Government is "absolutely not" censoring the issue and it was not her decision to block Anne-Marie Brady from appearing.

"I'm told that the select committee are looking to re-open submissions."

"That will give a chance for Ms Brady to then submit and that sounds like a very good outcome to me."

Prof Brady did not want to comment on the matter when approached by RNZ yesterday.

