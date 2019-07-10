Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy

Labour MP Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.

The baby was carried by a surrogate, the pregnancy announced earlier this year at Auckland's Big Gay Out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Friends and whānau gathered to welcome the arrival, born at the birthing centre at Te Awamutu.

“He’s here. and he came into this world surrounded by his village,” Mr Coffey said in an Instagram post.

“Mum doing awesome. Dads overwhelmed at the miracle of life,” he said.

Tim Smith, left, and Tamati Coffee with their newborn son. Source: Supplied

Mr Coffey and Mr Smith, who had a civil union in 2011, have been together for over 10 years.