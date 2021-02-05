Labour MP says 'it isn't as simple' as just inviting Judith Collins to speak at Waitangi

Labour MP Peeni Henare says if Judith Collins wanted to speak at Waitangi she should have led her National Party onto the lower marae.

Yesterday, Collins and her deputy Shane Reti both expressed disappointment that she wasn't allowed to speak at a Parliamentary pōwhiri ahead of Waitangi Day tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was allowed to speak but Collins was not.

"It's actually all about all women, wahine toa, who wish to be able to be able to have their say," Collins said.

"And that's really important - we've spent so much time talking about racism, let's just think about sometimes, every girl gets a chance too."

However, this morning on Breakfast, Henare said it wasn't as simple as just offering Collins the opportunity to speak.

"It's clear that Jacinda is our prime minister, she's been afforded that opportunity to speak here to give her kauwhau to our people," he said.

"But from a Ngāpuhi perspective, as a person who sits on the Ngāpuhi taumata, it isn't as simple as just offering her the opportunity to speak, there are processes for us to go through.

"If Ms Collins wants the opportunity to speak, perhaps she should have led the National Party onto the lower marae."

