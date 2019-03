Labour MP Ruth Dyson has told 1 NEWS that she has decided to not seek re-election as the Labour candidate for Christchurch's Port Hills in 2020.

After serving a magnificent term of 27 years in parliament, the MP has decided to pursue other challenges.

"I truly love my job and adore my electorate and constituents," Ruth Dyson told 1 NEWS.

"This has not been an easy decision to make but it is one that has been made considerably easier by the fact that I am leaving at a time when Labour is strong and united, with a clear plan to deliver the policies that I have worked hard to develop."

The MP says it’s a great time to be Labour as she doesn’t recall a time the party had been more united than now.

"We have had such an amazing recruitment of activists."

The MP will not be resigning from her current role as Member of Parliament for Port Hills and insists she will remain in the role until next years election.

"My constituents will remain my highest priority. There are no “undisclosed” reasons for this decision – it’s just the right time."

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden says, "Ruth has been a loyal member and outstanding contributor to the labour family her entire adult life,"

"as president, MP, minister and Whip she has held just about every major role in the party."