Labour MP for Mana Kris Faafoi to run as list candidate in 2020 election

Labour MP for Mana Kris Faafoi has announced he will run as a list candidate at this year's election in order to make way for a new Labour MP in the Mana electorate.

Source: 1 NEWS

He said in a statement that the decision has been made with a heavy heart but creates space for new talent to come through at the election to bolster the Labour team in Parliament.

Faafoi said he believes he has something to offer the next government so will be on the party's list.

He said he wanted to thank the people of Mana for putting their trust in him over the last 10 years.

"Over the last ten years it has been a huge privilege to serve the people of Mana. I know they will be well served by whoever my replacement is.