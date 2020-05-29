Labour MP Louisa Wall withdraws nomination for Manurewa seat

Labour Party MP Louisa Wall has withdrawn her nomination for the Manurewa seat, which she has held since 2011.

Labour Party MP Louisa Wall. Source: RNZ / Johnny Blades

A party spokesperson said she will instead be standing for the party list in the September general election.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Wall was pursuing legal action against her party over a late nomination to contest the seat.

The Labour Party sought advice from a Queen's Counsel about the nomination from Waitematā District Health Board board member Arena Williams, which came in after deadline in early February.