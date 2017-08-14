Labour MP left 'so angry and sad' after breastfeeding mum kicked off Auckland bus

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime has hit out at those who recently kicked a lady off an Auckland bus for breastfeeding her baby.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ranui resident Jamie Deane was told to get off a bus she was traveling on by the driver because a passenger objected to her breastfeeding her crying newborn.

The incident happened on a bus from the West Auckland suburb of Henderson to Massey about 4.30pm last Friday, Fairfax media reported.

New Zealand's largest urban bus company, NZ Bus has apologised for the "distress" it caused the mother.

A NZ Bus spokesperson said they were continuing to investigate the incident, Fairfax media reported.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime wrote on Facebook it made her "so angry and sad" for any mother who had experienced negativity while feeding their child.

Ms Prime has made her newborn a fixture of Parliament since arriving with little Heeni in her arms following the general election.

"I feel so sorry for her and any mum that has experienced this kind of negativity. I have not had this happen to me to my face," she said.

Ms Prime said she had received some negative social media comments for breastfeeding in parliament.