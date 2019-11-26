Labour MP Jan Tinetti announces she has breast cancer

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti has announced she has breast cancer .

On her Facebook page tonight, Ms Tinetti said she had been diagnosed a few weeks ago after a “regular mammogram showed irregular calcifications”.

“After a couple of biopsies I was told the diagnosis and the best option was to operate.

“It’s been a tough couple of months as I’ve had to cancel out of a number of appointments and for that I apologise.

“I’ve tried to keep my commitments where I have been able to,” she said adding her colleagues, including Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, have been “incredibly supportive”.

“Today I head home and I am taking a few weeks to rest and recuperate.