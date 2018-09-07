Labour MP Clare Curran announces retirement, one year after Cabinet ouster

Labour's Clare Curran will be leaving Parliament and not seek re-election of the Dunedin South electorate seat at Election 2020.

"By next year I will have spent 12 years in Parliament, and I feel now is the time to move on to other pursuits," Ms Curran said.

"I've always preferred to battle for the ordinary people who all too often struggle to be heard above the clamour of those with more resources and a louder voice."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern removed Ms Curran from Cabinet and accepted her offer to resign from the Government Digital Services portfolio and Open Government responsibilities in August 2018.

Ms Curran then resigned from her remaining Ministerial portfolios in September, after failing to disclose a meeting for a second time.

"I am, like the rest of you, a human being, and I can no longer endure the relentless pressure I have been under. I'd made some mistakes, they weren't deliberate, undermining of the political system," she said at the time.

Today, Ms Ardern thanked Ms Curran for her service.

"You’d be hard pressed to find someone more genuine and passionate about the work she did on public broadcasting, technology issues and as a representative for the place she loved – South Dunedin," the Prime Minister and Labour leader said.

"She put a spotlight on issues others ignore and was totally people-focused. I wish her the best for her next endeavours."

Ms Curran said she had been "a vocal advocate for the return of rail engineering to Dunedin at the Hillside workshops and highlighted South Dunedin's vulnerability to extreme weather events and rising sea level, making it a priority for local government".