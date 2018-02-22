Labour MP 'appalled' over Iranian delegation's handshake snub to his female colleague

A Labour MP has taken offence after an Iranian delegation refused to shake hands with his female colleague.

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty Source: 1 NEWS

The delegates meeting with Parliament's Primary Production Select Committee asked not to shake hands with deputy chair Jo Luxton on Wednesday, NZME reports.

That prompted one of her fellow MPs, Wairarapa's Kieran McAnulty, to jump to her defence.

"I was appalled to witness my friend and colleague [Jo Luxton] be advised not to approach and shake hands with an Iranian delegation meeting with us today. I refused to shake their hands in support of Jo," he tweeted.

"It's unacceptable that such an instruction can be made of any woman in this country."

Comment has been requested from Ms Luxton and Mr McAnulty.

She told NZME the event had made her uncomfortable, but that it was a matter of cultural difference.

According to website Cultural Atlas's entry on greetings in Iran: "Men and women generally will not shake hands unless the female outstretches her hand first and the man is willing to reciprocate the gesture."

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told reporters he had not been briefed on the matter and could not comment until he saw an official report, but said MPs needed to have "regard to cultural sensitivities".

"[You've got to] be very aware of the environment you are in. A Member of Parliament would be expected to know that," he said.