Labour MP accepts kids' plastic bag picture petition - 'I will take that and show it to Jacinda'

A petition of 400 pictures drawn by Auckland kindergarten children of the destructive impact of single use plastic bags has been received by Labour MP Deborah Russell.

Laingholm kindergarten in west Auckland was New Zealand's first kindergarten to go completely plastic bag free.

The kids at Laingholm have now joined the voices of many other Kiwis calling on the Government to regulate single use plastic bags, for their destructive impact on the environment.

Greenpeace and the Jane Goodall Institute NZ will today present a petition of 65,000 Kiwis to Conservation Minister Greens MP Eugine Sage on the steps of Parliament calling for a regulatory ban on single use plastic bags.

Chairperson of the Environment Select Committee, Labour MP Deborah Russell, accepted the picture petition from Laingholm kindergarten assuring them it would be taken straight to the head of government.

"I will take that and show it to Jacinda," Ms Russell said.