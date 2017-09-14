Labour makes big promises to voters on the South Island's west coast

There's a distinctly coastal theme to today's election campaign for both National and Labour.

While National leader Bill English visited the North Island's east coast promising investment in roads and infrastructure, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern was promising regional development for the South Island's west coast.

Labour's plan includes a $20 million redevelopment of Buller Hospital on its current site and the development of two cycling trails.

"And Labour will add real value to West Coast exports and build on its historical strengths by making industrial engineering exports a key focus of the Tai Poutini West Coast Economic Development Action Plan," Ms Ardern said.

Meanwhile National was promoting investment in Gisborne's roads that East Coast MP Anne Tolley said would support growth in the forestry industry.

"Export log volumes through Eastland Port have grown from a couple of hundred thousand tonnes in 2007 to almost three million tonnes now," she said.

"This trend is expected to continue with the forestry sector forecast to grow further over the next few years, creating 630 new jobs."