Labour list for election to be revealed today

The Labour Party is about to reveal its list for the general election in September.

Labour Leader Andrew Little. Source: 1 NEWS

Current list MP Sue Moroney fell on her sword yesterday, saying she had lost support from the party's ruling council for an electable position on the list and will not stand at the election.

The list is to be made public today.

It is known that Labour has shoulder-tapped Maori broadcaster Willie Jackson to stand as a list candidate, promising him a winnable spot, so there will be interest in what it is.

Labour Maori seat MPs are all pinning all their hopes on electorate wins and have asked to stay off the party's list.

That frees up space for Mr Jackson.