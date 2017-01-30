 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Labour leader slams Trump's Muslim ban as 'prejudice', hits out at Bill English's response

share

Source:

NZN

Bill English has stopped short of condemning Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and Labour says the Prime Minister is taking a soft line on the US president.

Andrew Little says NZ should tell Trump his actions "aren't good enough".
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English, and Foreign Minister Murray McCully, today said the 90-day ban and the 120-day suspension of the US refugee programme were causing confusion and concern, and the Government would never implement such policies.

"We wouldn't implement a policy like that which discriminates amongst refugees or migrants as to which country they come from - that's not the New Zealand way," Mr English told reporters.

Amjum Rahmann from the Islamic Women’s Council says she is saddened by the ban brought in by Donald Trump over the weekend.
Source: Breakfast

He said it wasn't the Government's job to tell Mr Trump how to run his country, while Mr McCully said the bans clearly had "significant teething problems".

Labour leader Andrew Little says that's not good enough.

"It's taken Bill English two days to step up and say something, and it's been pretty weak," he said.

"We have strong diplomatic relations with the US... we should be able to step up and say 'what you are doing is not right'."

For her 16th birthday Malikeh Sharifi had wanted to see her dad who's in Iran but it's not going to happen.
Source: Nine

Mr Little has described the US policies as bigotry, and the Greens say New Zealand should speak out when "injustice" occurs overseas.

Both parties have reiterated their pledge to double New Zealand's refugee quota, currently set at 750.

Mr Trump's executive orders put a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

Mr McCully says at this stage MFAT hasn't received any requests for consular assistance as a result of the announcements.

"We would encourage all people who require advice regarding travel to the US to contact the US Consulate General in Auckland in the first instance."

Mr Trump has justified his moves by saying they're a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the US.

They have provoked widespread protest demonstrations in the US.

The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.
Source: US ABC

Related

Politics

North America

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 30: Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates his dismissal of Peter Handscombe of Australia during the first One Day International game between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park on January 30, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Live updates: Munro gets vital breakthrough against key Australian partnership

00:17
2
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Five dead after 'barbaric' shooting at mosque in Canada

00:26
3
Boult’s knock could be the difference NZ need in the first ODI against Australia after he notched 15 runs off the last over

Watch: Beastly Boult delivers supercharged final over for Black Caps with massive six and a couple of fours to boot

01:42
4
Term 1 has begun for the first college to open in the emerging town of Rolleston.

Town of the future's high school opens with 220 students

5

Pedestrian hit by car fleeing from police in central Wellington

00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.

00:30
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

Trump has temporarily banned travel to the US from countries including Iran and Syria.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ