Labour to launch own families package to rival National's

Labour will launch it's alternative budget families package in Auckland today.

Party leader Andrew Little will visit a local pre-school to announce the package, which will rival National's Working for Families plan released as part of this year's budget.

Part of Labour's package was announced yesterday - a payment to help pensioners and beneficiaries cope with their winter power bills.

The Winter Energy Payment will be $700 for couples and parents with children at home and $450 for single people.

Apart from that Mr Little has been tight-lipped about what will be in the package, other than declaring that he will be fair on taxes.

The Government's tax changes, scheduled to come in from April 1 next year if National wins a fourth term, includes changes to the lowest two tax brackets.

Mr Little says he does not support a plan that skews heavily in favour of those on higher incomes, indicating possible changes to the highest tax bracket.

"Under the changes that the Government's put in its budget, Bill English and I both get an extra 20 bucks a week in the hand," he said earlier this year.