Labour interns may have broken immigration laws

Two interns helping out in Labour's now infamous campaign camp may have broken the law.

Volunteers came from the US, Britain and Oz to work on the general election.
It's been revealed they did not have the correct visa to be in the country.

An internal Labour Party investigation was launched following complaints about the programme, which saw more than 80 foreigners jet into the country to help out with election campaigning.

Some interns complained about the condition of the living and work situation.

Party secretary Andrew Kirton has revealed all helpers were told they must have a working holiday visa.

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.
Mr Kirton says over the past week, the party has been in Auckland sorting out the international volunteer programme.

"In the course of that work we have become aware that two individuals may not have held the visa necessary to participate in the programme," Mr Kirton said in a statement.

"The two individuals concerned both chose to leave the programme last week while Labour Party Head Office was still in the process of establishing control over the programme and confirming the status of the individuals concerned."

He said all other volunteers who will remain in New Zealand on the programme have a valid working holiday visa.

Earlier today, leader Andrew Little admitted the party may incur some debt as a result of the programme.

And senior party member Paul Chalmers has stood down from the board over his role in the botched scheme.

