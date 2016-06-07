Labour, Greens to host joint State of Nation in break with tradition

Labour and the Green Party are breaking from tradition to co-host a joint State of the Nation event, but party faithful shouldn't expect any policy announcements.

Typically parties hold separate events to outline their plans for the year-ahead but Labour leader Andrew Little announced today the Greens would co-host the event in Mount Albert, in Auckland, on January 29.

Labour is currently holding its first caucus meeting of the year in Martinborough, over two days.

The unconventional move comes less than a year after the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to co-operate in the lead up to this year's general election.

Holding a joint State of the Nation is another signal to voters that the parties are co-operating, Mr Little says.

But at the end of the day they're still competing against each other and it's important voters know they're two separate parties.

"This is about demonstrating that we start the year still with a good, strong relationship, but we've got the rest of the year and the general election campaign to be clear that we are going after every party vote that we can get," Mr Little said today.

'Common ground'

Voters will first be reminded that the parties are competitors in the Mt Albert by-election to replace Labour MP David Shearer, who resigned in December to lead the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Labour's Jacinda Ardern and the Greens' Julie Anne Genter will go head-to-head in the February 25 poll.

Mr Little and Greens co-leader Metiria Turei will both host the State of the Nation event which will include discussions on social and economic challenges while giving the parties a chance to present an alternative vision for New Zealand.

The State of the Nation won't include any joint policy announcements but Mr Little has not ruled out announcements in the coming months.

He hinted one plan was to "talk to a collection of audiences right across the country on a policy that we have common ground on".

Labour has also ruled out electoral accommodations, which would see one party not run a candidate to give the other the advantage.

It had been speculated that the Greens would not run a candidate in Ohariu, the seat currently held by United Future MP Peter Dunne.

But Mr Little said it had been agreed that each party would make their own decisions on electorate candidates.

Labour is still considering its candidate for Ohariu, but one potential is former Police Association president Greg O'Connor.

"I'd be lying if I said we hadn't had discussions with him but what happens with Ohariu or any seat where we've yet to select the candidate, that is yet to be done," Mr Little said.