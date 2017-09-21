Labour focuses on youth vote in final push to get over the line on election day

Labour is focusing on the youth vote in a final push to get over the line on election day.

The party took a dive in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll and is using the last days of the campaign to motivate young supporters.

Labour dropped seven points from the poll last week to 37 per cent in last night's poll, while National rose six points to 46 per cent.

Today Labour leader Jacinda Ardern went to Canterbury University to push more young voters to enrol.

"We just absolutely love you!" one young woman in the crowd at the university told Ms Ardern.

That's important because Labour is relying on the youth vote.

"We're making decisions that aren't just about the next three years, they're about the next 10," Ms Ardern said.

"Yes, enrollment certainly still needs to lift. My message to young voters is vote early, vote today, vote tomorrow. That means you can be assured that your vote is going to count."

Also important is countering National's attack campaign against Labour on tax, Ms Ardern firing back in last night's final TVNZ debate before Saturday's election.

"For you to sit here today and continue that line of attack when its patently untrue is deliberately misleading and it does a real disservice to New Zealanders," Ms Ardern told Mr English in the debate.

She continued to hammer Mr English today.

"I've absolutely taken them on every time they've said that we would increase income tax. I thought it was a farcical claim when they raised it. It continues to be," she said.

Mr English said today that Labour "have never really answered the questions about their tax policies".

Ms was today also chasing votes at a Christchurch mushroom plant owned by former National Party minister Philip Burdon.