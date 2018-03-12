Labour 'extremely disappointed' after member sent home from party youth camp for 'bad behaviour' amid claims of sexual misconduct

Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark has confirmed a party member was sent home from a youth camp for "bad behaviour".

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at a Coromandel summer camp the party hosted last month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was blindsided by the claims at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon but pledged to investigate. She had attended the camp before the incidents took place.

"I went to the opening of that summer camp, I attended at the very beginning, people had just arrived so certainly none of that was apparent when I was there," Ms Ardern said.

"This is the first I've heard of any such allegations but now that you've made them I'll happily investigate because that is not the behaviour that I would expect of any Labour function."

Ms Ardern said: "I'm certainly not ruling out that our Labour Party leadership may well be aware, I'm certainly just pointing out it has not been raised with me until now."

"I don't know the age breakdown of who was in attendance and I can't even say whether or not there was alcohol there. Certainly when I was there I didn't see any sign of it."

1 NEWS understands that complaints were not laid with the police following the incidents.

Ms Warren-Clark gave a speech on feminism on the Sunday morning of the weekend camp.

The alcohol-fuelled sexual misconduct and harassment was reported to have occurred the evening before.

Ms Warren-Clark said she was aware there was a "boozy evening" and an attendee was sent home, but she only learned details of the allegations this afternoon.

She was "shocked and very disappointed".

She said the party has a "zero-tolerance" policy on sexual harassment and there would be a "full investigation" to ensure young members would be "kept safe".

In a statement today Andrew Kirton said the Labour Party is "extremely disappointed".

Mr Kirton's full statement reads:

The Labour Party is extremely disappointed that young people attending the Young Labour camp were exposed to highly inappropriate behavior by an individual who was also at the event.

Young Labour has apologised to the young people involved.

We are extremely disappointed that an incident like this happened at a Labour event and we are working to make sure those involved receive any support they need. We are deeply sorry for the distress that’s been caused. It shouldn’t have happened.

The Labour Party has initiated an external review of our policies and procedures including those involving alcohol. This review will involve our various sector groups, including Young Labour.

We want to ensure a situation like this is never repeated.

The morning after an evening in which we understand several young people had consumed alcohol, Young Labour was alerted to complaints in relation to the behaviour of a 20 year old man.

The camp organisers contacted me in the days following the event and explained what they understood had happened, and the action they’d taken in response to it.

Those included having clear processes in place such as a dedicated welfare phone line and designated support people.

We have also offered further, professional support to those involved.