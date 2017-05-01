Labour delays naming its party list for general election

The Labour Party has delayed naming its party list for the general election in September.

Labour were expected to name their list today but will instead name it tomorrow.

Current list MP Sue Moroney fell on her sword yesterday, saying she had lost support from the party's ruling council for an electable position on the list and will not stand at the election.

It is known that Labour has shoulder-tapped Maori broadcaster Willie Jackson to stand as a list candidate, promising him a winnable spot, so there will be interest in what it is.

Labour Maori seat MPs are all pinning all their hopes on electorate wins and have asked to stay off the party's list.

That frees up space for Mr Jackson.