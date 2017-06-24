Labour claims government running out of ideas as no new policies at National Party conference

The National Party today showcased what campaign they will be taking into the election, but the line-up at the weekend's conference was missing under-fire MP Todd Barclay.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett played down the secret taping scandal.

"I don't think the last week was a fatal blow, in fact it was like it was barely a tap, so we are back on board."

The election year message surrounds job growth, and the opportunity to invest in infrastructure and families, however there were no new policy announcements.

But Labour says National has run out of ideas.

"You think after nine-years of government they'd have a few ideas about the next phase, or the next stage," Labour leader Andrew Little said.