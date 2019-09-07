TODAY |

Kylie Jenner says family teases her over billionaire status

Associated Press
Kylie Jenner says her family are proud of her business achievements but sometime tease her about her billionaire status.

Earlier this year, aged 21 at the time, Jenner was named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Forbes estimated that Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $US900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Speaking on the latest episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner appears with her mother Kris reaveling her sisters sometime joke about her wealth.

"It's only when we... are in a group chat talking about where we should go on a trip and then everyone it like, 'Kylie? Are you going to pay for it?' Just stuff like that," she said, "but they just joke with me."

Her mother then interjected, "they tease her a lot."

It's the first interview Kylie Jenner has done since the birth of her daughter Stormi with partner, Travis Scott.

Jenner described her daughter as a "perfect mixture" of her herself and Scott.

The 21-year-old was named the youngest-ever self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine. Source: Associated Press
