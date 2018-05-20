Kowhai part of Meghan Markle's wedding veil

New Zealand was one of 53 Commonwealth countries represented in Meghan Markle's veil, who has married Prince Harry in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Her white silk dress was by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who also created a veil with the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country.

In New Zealand's case, it was a kowhai.

Kensington Palace said significant time was spent on researching this, checking whether each flora represented was unique.

It also said Prince Harry has been appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and this will be a major part of his future work.

All 600 wedding guests were invited to a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen.

The newlyweds will celebrate shortly with 200 close friends and family at a private reception near Windsor Castle, hosted by Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left in an open-top classic car, a silver blue Jaguar E-type which has since been converted to electric power.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle had ditched their earlier wedding attire and the bride is now in a cream halter-neck dress, while the groom is in a black-tie dinner jacket.

It's reported that the Duchess will make a speech there, in what would be a departure from tradition.

