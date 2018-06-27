Korowai described as 'culturally significant taonga' stolen from Wellington art gallery

Source:
A Wellington art gallery is appealing for the return of a korowai they describe as "culturally significant", that was stole from their business.
According to a Facebook post by Kura Gallery Wellington the korowai was "uplifted and stolen during installation" ahead of their Matariki exhibition opening on Friday.
A korowai stolen from Kura Gallery in Wellington.
Source: Kura Gallery Wellington
The theft has been reported to police. Police say the theft is "believed to have occurred between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning".
"This piece was made by a renown weaver and we are desperate to get it back," the gallery writes.
"The loss of a culturally significant, handwoven taonga is devastating - please let us know if you hear anything down the kumara vine, ngā mihi."
They say there have been sightings of a many trying to sell the item - by Burger King on the corner of Tory St and Courtney place on Tuesday night.
"Description given is a Māori male, 5f 6, appeared to be homeless and had a tattoo on his right cheekbone," the gallery says.
"If you know this mans name or whereabouts please let us know so we can forward it to police."
