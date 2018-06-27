 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Korowai described as 'culturally significant taonga' stolen from Wellington art gallery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Wellington art gallery is appealing for the return of a korowai they describe as "culturally significant", that was stole from their business.

According to a Facebook post by Kura Gallery Wellington the korowai was "uplifted and stolen during installation" ahead of their Matariki exhibition opening on Friday.

A korowai stolen from Kura Gallery in Wellington.

A korowai stolen from Kura Gallery in Wellington.

Source: Kura Gallery Wellington

The theft has been reported to police. Police say the theft is "believed to have occurred between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning".

"This piece was made by a renown weaver and we are desperate to get it back," the gallery writes.

"The loss of a culturally significant, handwoven taonga is devastating - please let us know if you hear anything down the kumara vine, ngā mihi."

They say there have been sightings of a many trying to sell the item - by Burger King on the corner of Tory St and Courtney place on Tuesday night.

"Description given is a Māori male, 5f 6, appeared to be homeless and had a tattoo on his right cheekbone," the gallery says.

"If you know this mans name or whereabouts please let us know so we can forward it to police."

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:02
1
Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

02:46
2
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

00:47
3
Commonwealth Youth Ambassador Prince Harry said the young leaders are "the hope and optimism the world needs".

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan join Queen at Young Leaders Awards ceremony

00:30
4
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

00:31
5
Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert addressed negative comments about them by the US president.

Watch: US talk show hosts team up to lampoon Donald Trump in new video

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


02:02
Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 