TODAY |

Korean couple gains thousands of fans by singing in Te Reo Māori

Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Music

A Korean couple from Hamilton have amassed thousands of followers on social media by singing songs in Te Reo Māori.

It was their love for music that drew the couple together but singing in te reo is a relatively new challenge for Daniel and Ashley Chung.

They began singing in te reo three years ago as a way to learn about New Zealand culture.

"I’m from Australia so I didn’t really know much about New Zealand and Daniel was like we have Māori culture here as well as New Zealand Pākehā culture, so he said 'why not start with a song in Māori' and that’s how we started," Ashley told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

"It’s really positive. People are really encouraging and that’s what really makes us continue doing this," says Daniel.

Although the duo do not understand one bit of Te Reo Māori, they recite recordings until they have memorised a song. They say there are many similarities between te reo and Korean which makes pronunciation of te reo words easier.

They have more than 10,000 followers on social media and in recent days they have been invited to sing at a number of Matariki celebrations.

"Sometimes we wonder why we are liked so much by these people and we’re very grateful and feel very blessed to be able to sing waiata," says Ashley.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They don’t know what they’re singing but the Chungs are learning about Māori culture through waiata. Source: Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
Wellington polytechnics to cut about 70 teaching jobs
3
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Former Gloriavale member returns by night to help others leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

More funding, new action plan for students with disabilities, learning difficulties

Wellington polytechnics to cut about 70 teaching jobs

Theft of 10 Mazda Demios sparks warning by Hawke's Bay police to ensure vehicles secure
Motuihe Island has crystal clear swimming, white sandy beaches, and a variety of native bush walks with the unique opportunity to see tuatara in the wild.

Rat trapped on pest-free Motuihe Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf