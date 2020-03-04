Korean Airlines suspends services between Seoul and NZ amid coronavirus outbreak

Services between Seoul and Auckland have been suspended until the end of March by Korean Airlines due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Source: istock.com

This comes after Air New Zealand suspended flights between South Korea and New Zealand from this weekend through until the end of June.

Earlier this week, the New Zealand Government announced any travelers from South Korea would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Customers with affected flights will be contacted with alternative travel options.

