TODAY |

Korean Airlines suspends services between Seoul and NZ amid coronavirus outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

Services between Seoul and Auckland have been suspended until the end of March by Korean Airlines due to the Covid-19 outbreak. 

Source: istock.com

This comes after Air New Zealand suspended flights between South Korea and New Zealand from this weekend through until the end of June. 

Earlier this week, the New Zealand Government announced any travelers from South Korea would have to self-isolate for 14 days. 

Customers with affected flights will be contacted with alternative travel options. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The announcement late this morning came after the first case was confirmed on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

The Korean Airlines decision was made this morning, shortly before New Zealand's second coronavoris case was confirmed by health officials. 

New Zealand
Travel
Health
Asia
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Second coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand; Air NZ passengers and two schools notified
2
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
3
Police name man accused of Bay of Plenty double-homicide
4
Intellectually disabled Kiwi released from Bali jail, four days after police seize 5000 prescription pills
5
Hawke's Bay mum comes forward as one of the $50 million Powerball draw winners
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:29

Debate: Pro-life and pro-choice campaigners face-off as abortion law passes second reading

Police name man accused of Bay of Plenty double-homicide

02:20

Intellectually disabled Kiwi released from Bali jail, four days after police seize 5000 prescription pills
00:43

Face mask, sanitiser hoarding condemned as coronavirus sees supply shortages around the world