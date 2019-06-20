'Who knows if he will?' Paula Bennett on whether she thinks Christopher Luxon will contest Upper Harbour seat for National

Paula Bennett says she doesn't think outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon will stand in her Upper Harbour seat for National in the 2020 election, but says "who knows if he will?".

Yesterday Mrs Bennett, National's deputy leader, announced she won't stand in the Auckland seat. She will still seek re-election to Parliament through the National Party list and will be in charge of the party's election campaign.

Today when asked by TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell if Mr Luxon would step in, she laughed and said she didn't know.

"I don't think so. I think there's a lot of people putting their hands up and who knows if he will as well."

Mr Luxon has previously hinted at going into politics, as well as saying he sees the National Party as the best fit, but is yet to publicly confirm his post-Air New Zealand future and if indeed he'll enter politics.