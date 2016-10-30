'I know how to play' - Former Kiwis international Howie Tamati throws his hat in for Maori Party

A Kiwi rugby league legend could be headed for an upset election win in the Maori seat of Te Tai Hauāuru.

Howie Tamati is standing in the electorate, and 1 NEWS has seen internal Labour polling which has the former Kiwi rugby league star edging ahead of Labour incumbent Adrian Rurawhe by about two per cent.

"I think that sounds great," Mr Tamati said, "it's uplifting but I can't sit there and say, well, I'm in".

However, Mr Rurawhe is not fazed, saying his own party's polling doesn't tell the full story.

"With our door knocking and phone calling ... I know that I'm definitely 10 per cent ahead - so I'm very confident about holding Te Tai Hauāuru," he said.

A win here for Mr Tamati could cause major ructions for the party because it would significantly need to up its share of the party vote or risk losing list MP Marama Fox, as she may struggle to win her electorate seat.

Mr Tamati heads a sports trust in Waitara and has been building community facilities as well as serving as a councillor.

"Rugby league is not a gentle game you have to be tough," he said.

"I know how to play and if we talk about parliament as a game I'm going to play as hard as I can.