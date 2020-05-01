How to know if you'll be getting the Government's now-doubled Winter Energy Payment

Who are the almost one million Kiwis that will benefit from the Government's newly doubled Winter Energy Payment, which commences today?

Your playlist will load after this ad

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced the increased payment this morning, revealing it would run for 22 weeks, from 1 May to 1 October. The payment amount will double this year to $1400 for couples and $900 for single people.

The Government says 850,000 people will receive the payments as part of its Covid-19 response.

Who automatically gets the payment?

You are eligible for the double Winter Energy Payments if you already receive:

Jobseeker Support

NZ Superannuation

Jobseeker Support Student Hardship

Veteran’s Pension

Sole Parent Support

Supported Living Payment

Young Parent Payment

Youth Payment

Emergency Benefit

Emergency Maintenance Allowance

Who can't get the Winter Energy Payment?

You won't be eligible for the payments if you don’t receive one of the payments listed above or if you live overseas. You also won't be eligble if you already get an overseas pension which means you don’t get any New Zealand Super or Veteran’s Pension. Anyone who gets the Residential Care Subsidy or Residential Support Subsidy also doesn't qualify.

Supporting Kiwi families

Ms Sepuloni said today that a core part of the Government’s response to Covid-19 was to ensure families stay healthy and focused on their wellbeing, "which is good for them and good for our health service”.

She said Kiwis on lower incomes generally spend any extra money on household items that keep their families well, so doubling the Winter Energy Payment will act as an immediate stimulus in local economies.