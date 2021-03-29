TODAY |

Knitters around New Zealand come together for special Anzac project

Source:  1 NEWS

Anzac Day is just around the corner and, after last year's Covid-19 cancellations, there's a real sense of anticipation.

In fact, one commemorative project has already taken off: Poppy Flight. The project involves knitters around New Zealand stitching together two poppy artworks.

But, before they do that, they’ve got to wait for a plane to arrive with the art, in a pass-the-parcel effort that’ll wing its way around the country.

At each place, crafty Kiwis will be adding their creations to the artworks.

It started at the Warbirds hangar at Ardmore Airport with the project’s organiser Melanie Salisbury.

At every place the artworks will stop at, Salisbury said it was about people remembering and telling stories.

Stop number one is Thames’ Sir Keith Park memorial airfield.

Thames RSA’s Dianne Snow told Seven Sharp while she knitted, she thought of her grandfather who had served in both world wars.

