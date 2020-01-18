TODAY |

Knitters and sewers join forces to help animals orphaned, injured in Australia bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of knitters and sewers have joined forces to help animals orphaned and injured by the Australian bushfires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The volunteers held a sewing bee in Lower Hutt, making pouches, blankets and crochet nests for the animals. Source: 1 NEWS

The volunteers held a sewing bee in Lower Hutt today, making pouches, blankets and crochet nests for rescued animals.

The nests are being made for birds who have been displaced, as well as rodents and small marsupials, organiser Amanda Barber told 1 NEWS. 

Pouch liners for joeys are also on the agenda.

"Carers and wildlife centres use these to mimic the mother's pouch, and to make feeding and treatment much easier," Ms Barber said. 

But after a huge worldwide response, Australia’s Rescue Craft Guild has asked crafters to put down their tools following an oversupply.

The crafters now plan to sell their items, with the proceeds to go towards money and food for animal welfare groups in Australia.

New Zealand
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams throws full-court quarterback assist, returns as OKC beat Portland
2
Queensland braces for more rain after yesterday's deluge
3
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
4
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
5
Muttiah Muralitharan bowls Grant Elliott as Team Rugby take control of Black Clash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

DOC decision to halt shorted tours to Cape Kidnappers gannet colonies puts 68-year-old business at risk
00:50

DOC launch appeal to identify those acting inappropriately around orca pod in Northland drone footage

Large grass fire near Christchurch was caused by car 'bottoming out'
01:38

Former New Zealand First candidate launches new political party