Knitters and sewers join forces to help animals orphaned, injured in Australia bushfires

A group of knitters and sewers have joined forces to help animals orphaned and injured by the Australian bushfires.

The volunteers held a sewing bee in Lower Hutt today, making pouches, blankets and crochet nests for rescued animals.



The nests are being made for birds who have been displaced, as well as rodents and small marsupials, organiser Amanda Barber told 1 NEWS.



Pouch liners for joeys are also on the agenda.

"Carers and wildlife centres use these to mimic the mother's pouch, and to make feeding and treatment much easier," Ms Barber said.

But after a huge worldwide response, Australia’s Rescue Craft Guild has asked crafters to put down their tools following an oversupply.