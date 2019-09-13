Knifepoint robberies in Invercargill see police step up investigations, release images

Invercargill police are stepping up investigations into knifepoint robberies of a dairy and a service station that was also targeted twice last month.

A man wearing dark coloured clothing and a black and white bandana over his face entered the Tay Street Night and Day at around 1am last Saturday, September 7.

Police say he presented a knife at the shop attendant and took a small quantity of cash before fleeing.

Then on Tuesday, a man entered BP Elles Road at about 8.15pm and presented a knife at the service station attendant.

The man was wearing a light coloured "etc" brand hoody and stole a small quantity of cash.

A robber at BP Elles Road in Invercargill at about 8.15pm Tuesday, September 10. Source: Supplied

He left the service station and was last seen travelling north on Elles Road and then east onto Dalrymple Street.

This is not an isolated case, with two recent incidents of burglary and aggravated robbery of the BP Elles Road service station on August 16 and 20, Detective Regan Fahey said today.

"It is unknown if these incidents are linked. However, there will be an increased police presence in these areas while inquires continue," Detective Fahey said.

Police want anyone who has any information on the identity of the two people or has any information on the robberies to contact the Invercargill Police Station at 211 0400.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.