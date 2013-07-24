Knife-wielding offender makes off with cash after Tauranga petrol station is ram-raided

A petrol station in Tauranga was ram-raided early this morning, with offenders taking cigarettes and cash.

A vehicle was driven into the front door of the Caltex station in Tauriko at 2.10am, before two people, at least one of whom was armed with a knife, entered.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The offenders grabbed cigarettes and cash and fled in the vehicle.

No one was hurt, but witnesses are receiving support. The scene is being examined by police this morning.