Knife-wielding offender makes off with cash after Tauranga petrol station is ram-raided

A petrol station in Tauranga was ram-raided early this morning, with offenders taking cigarettes and cash.
A vehicle was driven into the front door of the Caltex station in Tauriko at 2.10am, before two people, at least one of whom was armed with a knife, entered.
The offenders grabbed cigarettes and cash and fled in the vehicle.
No one was hurt, but witnesses are receiving support. The scene is being examined by police this morning.
Anyone with information can call police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
