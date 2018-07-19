 

Knife found by 1 NEWS crew at scene of Hamilton dairy robbery

An eagle eyed cameraman spotted the knife in grass outside Peachgrove Road Foodmarket.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'I just felt comfortable kissing my girlfriend' - female league players at centre of viral after-match kiss photo break silence

Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Watch: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.

Along with a lunar eclipse, July’s night skies are set to put on a brilliant light show.

Mars set to put on dazzling July display – watch our stunning visual explainer

This month Mars will be the closest it will be to Earth for the next 17 years - but that's not the only amazing thing happening in the skies above us.


Bin Liao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.