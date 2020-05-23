TODAY |

Kmart recalls chocolate eggs over concerns they could contain plastic

Source:  1 NEWS

Kmart New Zealand is recalling specific batches of its milk chocolate eggs over concern the products may contain plastic. 

Recalled Kmart brand Mixed Bag Milk Chocolate Eggs and Caramel Milk Chocolate Eggs products. Source: Supplied

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said today Kmart was recalling all batches of Kmart brand Caramel Milk Chocolate Eggs (160g) and Kmart brand Mixed Bag Milk Chocolate Eggs (360g).

The recall affects chocolate eggs marked best before February 12, 2021. The products were available in Kmart stores and online between January 2020 and May 2020.

“Affected products should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” MPI said.

“Customers should return the products to any Kmart store for a full refund.”

MPI said the recall does not affect any other Kmart products.

The eggs were imported from Australia and haven’t been re-exported.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
