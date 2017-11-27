 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


KiwiSaver customers should keep a closer eye on their investments says watchdog

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A financial watchdog says people need to know more about how KiwiSaver accounts are performing and how much saving for retirement actually costs.   

The Financial Markets Authority has launched a programme to help savers.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Financial Markets Authority has launched a programme to help savers understand how hard their money is working.

Two-point-seven million New Zealanders are now in KiwiSaver. 

But in the decade since its arrival many still haven't got to grips with how their money is being managed or how much it costs them in fees.   

A new link on the FMA website tracks the performance of all KiwiSaver funds and what it means for savers once fund manger fees are deducted. 

"We would like them to ask themselves, and if they want to their KiwiSaver provider, 'What am I getting in return for the fees that I'm paying you? Could I be paying the same fees and getting a better result in another one of your funds, or somewhere else?'" said Paul Gregory of the FMA.

The authority is not the only watchdog encouraging investors to learn more for better long-term gain, with potentially tens of thousands of dollars at stake.

Massey University banking expert Dr Claire Matthews says the Canstar website states that fees make a difference of $14,000 to $65,000.

"So there's sort of fifty-thousand dollars difference depending on what type of fund you're in."

The FMA says a graph on its site comparing fees with returns is one of the most popular with online viewers.

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:51
1
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

00:51
4
Tongan fans almost universally thought the disallowed try by Andrew Fifita should have been reviewed by the ref.

Watch: 'All we wanted was a review' - Tongan fans frustrated, but reasonable, with ref's no video review call


01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'It was so sweet and natural' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak about their 'romantic' engagement

Meghan Markle participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her role on the television show, Suits.

American actress Meghan Markle to be a new kind of royal

She is an entertainment figure in her own right, and an outspoken woman comfortable talking about her background and her passions.

01:54
After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.

Watch: 'Absolutely thrilled' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry next year

The bad boy of the royal family finally settles down.


00:20
Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.

Watch: 'Give us our win!' – Tonga league fans chant defiantly in protest over ref's decision during Auckland march

Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.


00:44
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red

Protesting over the nature of Tonga's League World Cup loss the fans congregated in Auckland's Aotea Square and sang proudly.


00:42
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'

Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 