Kiwis young and old throw on their finest robes for New Zealand's first Wizards Dinner

Wizards and witches have descended on Auckland for a nibble, a few drams of potion and a whip round of the old wand.

Around 180 adults and kids alike have put on their finest wizarding robes as they gathered for New Zealand's first Wizards Dinner at St Matthews in the City.

"My favourite spell is making people invisible when they’re really annoying me," a young attendee dressed as Harry Potter told Seven Sharp.

The event featured contortionists, costumes and even a large cauldron for potion-making as organisers conjured up a three-course meal.