TODAY |

Kiwis won't be refunded after $42 million tax overpay

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Personal Finance

Inland Revenue (IRD) is contacting investors to correct their tax rate after an estimated $42 million was overpaid by around 950,000 New Zealanders in the 2019 tax year.

IRD said that 1.5 million New Zealand investors, including KiwiSavers, were on the incorrect prescribed tax rate (PIR).

Around 550,000 of those have underpaid their investments, according to IR, with an average of $80-$90 owing in tax.

However, almost double that number have overpaid by an average of $44 per person.

Inland Revenue deputy commissioner Sharon Thompson said current legislation does not allow for a refund of overpayment.

Ms Thompson said trying to go back over past years and determine incorrect payments based on wrong PIRs would have required significant work not just for Inland Revenue but for individual taxpayers and financial institutions.

"For the 2019 tax year, an estimated $42 million was overpaid. Current estimates show between $45 and $50 million of investment tax was underpaid, and that will be recovered," she said.

"But these figures are changing as IR's new system continues to receive information."

Ms Thompson said IRD will be getting in contact with investors to correct the error.

"From mid-July 2019, we'll begin proactively contacting customers who are on an incorrect PIR to let them know they need to change it to avoid paying too little or too much tax in the future. They can then contact their investment provider to change their rate.

"And in the future, we'll contact customers during the year if we identify they are using an incorrect PIR. This will be an on-going process to ensure that customers can get things right from the start."

rnz.co.nz

Terry Baucher says New Zealanders can expect a call from the tax department about the changes.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Personal Finance
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
2
Chief Executive Christopher Luxon says the new Boeing 787-10s are a significant step up from the current fleet.
Air NZ CEO Christopher Luxon resigns, hints at possible move into politics
3
David Michael Cox has been ordered to serve 250 hours community work, is temporarily disqualified from driving and must pay $21,000.
Families angry over sentence for man who killed three road workers in Whakatāne crash
4
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
5
The leg-spinner appears certain to face South Africa in Birmingham tonight.
Ish Sodhi congratulated by Black Caps teammates ahead of World Cup debut
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Stats NZ, phone companies to track people's movements

Fisherman discovers body of West Coast jet boater who had been missing over a month

Police take down fleeing trio after flare thrown at pursuing officers in Auckland
01:17
Jacinda Ardern brought her baking to a homeless charity in Wellington.

Jacinda Ardern joins 'Good Bitches' charity at Wellington shelter to deliver homemade cupcakes