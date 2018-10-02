Kiwis warned to remain alert for online, phone scams after man conned out of $57,000

Police are reminding New Zealanders to remain vigilant when receiving unsolicited phone calls, especially when the caller asks for personal details or money, after a man was recently scammed out of $57,000.

Source: istock.com

A number of scams are operating nationwide at any one time, police say, and while some of the details vary, the general premise is often the same.

In one recent case, a man lost $57,000 after a caller claiming to be from Spark said his internet would be disconnected unless he logged onto his computer and followed their instructions.

In another scam, a woman narrowly escaped losing more than $12,000 after receiving a call about suspicious bank transactions.

The woman was told she had been overpaid by the bank when it reimbursed her for purchases she hadn’t made. The bank was able to put a stop to the transfer.

Police have advised people to never automatically trust people - either over the phone or online - who they haven't met in person, and anyone purporting to be from a business should be asked for their credentials. People have also been advised never to hand over personal details such as computer passwords or bank account details.

Anyone who receives a call which may be suspicious should hang up immediately and not engage with the caller.