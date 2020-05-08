TODAY |

Kiwis warned to 'play it safe' to avoid second wave of Covid-19 infections

Source:  1 NEWS

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay today warned New Zealanders to "play it safe" in order to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Dr Caroline McElnay reminded everyone of what's at stake as Alert Level 2 decision looms. Source: 1 NEWS

At the Ministry of Health's daily media briefing this afternoon, Dr McElnay reminded everyone of what's at stake as the Alert Level 2 decision looms.

"While in Level 3 play it safe, we don't want a second wave (of Covid-19), what you're doing is working in Level 3.

"So, keep working and learning from home and keep your distance from others when outside your bubble.

"Parties are still not OK, remain local and travel only within your region," Dr McElnay said.

Her comments come as New Zealand recorded two new Covid-19 cases today, with a nurse from Auckland one of the new people infected.

Director General of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed the news today. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr McElnay said the Waitematā health care worker who was confirmed with the virus was a close contact linked to the St Margaret's Rest Home cluster and had been in isolation.

The other new case was a previously probable case which has now been confirmed as Covid-19.

The new cases bring the total number of New Zealand's Covid-19 cases to 1490, made up of 1141 confirmed and 349 probable cases.

Now, 1347 of those total cases have recovered - up by 15 on yesterday.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
