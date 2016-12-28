Kiwis warned to be aware of BBQ fire risk after blaze strikes Canterbury campground

Fire fighters are warning people to be more vigilant this summer when lighting fires, following a blaze that ripped through a campground north of Christchurch yesterday.

Due to the hot, summer weather, flames spread in under five minutes at the campground, consuming caravans, vehicles and personal belongings.

One person suffered from minor injuries during the fire which was believed to have started from a faulty barbecue.

The Fire Service says they receive around 2,500 call outs every year with summer being one of the busiest periods due to the hot, dry weather.

Fire Risk Management Officer Bruce Irvine says families should enjoy their time on holidays but theres still an important lesson to bear in mind.