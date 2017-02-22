Kiwis want Government to continue sending representatives to Waitangi for annual commemorations

A majority of New Zealanders support government representatives commemorating our national day at Waitangi.

And changes are being proposed to the way politicians are welcomed to Waitangi, after years of tensions and disharmony on February 5.

The latest 1 NEWS-Colmar Brunton poll asked respondents: Should the government continue to send representatives to Waitangi for annual commemorations?

Sixty-one per cent said yes, 31 per cent said no.

In the past two years, both prime ministers have refused to attend the powhiri at Te Tii Marae on February 5.

It has long been seen as a required prelude to commemorations at the upper marae - or Waitangi treaty grounds - on February 6.

In response to the poll, Bill English says: "Everyone likes the idea it (Waitangi) could be the focus of Waitangi Day celebrations".

"But, given the history of organisation there, they'll need to be convincing there's proper control of organisation and ceremony before someone's going to go back there."

Waitangi National Trust Chairman Pita Paraone says a number of groups are discussing proposals that would see the welcomes on February 5th moved to the upper marae.

He says there are logistical and other issues to work through, but a number of Maori are upset about the conflict at Te Tii in recent years.

Labour leader Andrew Little says the Waitangi treaty grounds are a place for thoughtfulness and celebration.

"So my preference is to keep them apart, but in the end it'll be up to those who run the two marae to make the decisions about it," he told 1 NEWS.

Mana leader and former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira says the prime minister should always front up at Waitangi, but he admits there's an opportunity now to "do better".

"I'm hoping to work with some of the whanau back there to try and make it happen," he says.