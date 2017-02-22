 

Kiwis want Government to continue sending representatives to Waitangi for annual commemorations

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

A majority of New Zealanders support government representatives commemorating our national day at Waitangi.

The latest Colmar Brunton poll had 61 per cent of people saying yes.
And changes are being proposed to the way politicians are welcomed to Waitangi, after years of tensions and disharmony on February 5.

The latest 1 NEWS-Colmar Brunton poll asked respondents: Should the government continue to send representatives to Waitangi for annual commemorations?

Sixty-one per cent said yes, 31 per cent said no.

In the past two years, both prime ministers have refused to attend the powhiri at Te Tii Marae on February 5.

1 News Political Editor says it 'disappointing' that media was blocked from the marae yesterday.
It has long been seen as a required prelude to commemorations at the upper marae - or Waitangi treaty grounds - on February 6.

In response to the poll, Bill English says: "Everyone likes the idea it (Waitangi) could be the focus of Waitangi Day celebrations".

"But, given the history of organisation there, they'll need to be convincing there's proper control of organisation and ceremony before someone's going to go back there."

The Labour leader says he'd visit Waitangi each year but would boycott the marae if necessary.
Waitangi National Trust Chairman Pita Paraone says a number of groups are discussing proposals that would see the welcomes on February 5th moved to the upper marae.

He says there are logistical and other issues to work through, but a number of Maori are upset about the conflict at Te Tii in recent years.

Labour leader Andrew Little says the Waitangi treaty grounds are a place for thoughtfulness and celebration.

"So my preference is to keep them apart, but in the end it'll be up to those who run the two marae to make the decisions about it," he told 1 NEWS.

Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.
Mana leader and former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira says the prime minister should always front up at Waitangi, but he admits there's an opportunity now to "do better".

"I'm hoping to work with some of the whanau back there to try and make it happen," he says.

Mr Paraone hopes a compromise can be reached in time for next year's commemorations.

1 News Political Editor says it 'disappointing' that media was blocked from the marae yesterday.

Corin Dann: People 'disillusioned' with 'shenanigans' at Waitangi Te Tii marae
It came as the NZ First leader and local Ngapuhi iwi member tried to talk to media in the lower marae's grounds.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae
The Labour leader says he'd visit Waitangi each year but would boycott the marae if necessary.

Andrew Little 'cannot guarantee' going to Te Tii marae if there are 'further media blackouts'
Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

Raw: 'Winston can you please move off the grass?' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Political leaders to kick of Waitangi celebrations today at Te Tii Marae

