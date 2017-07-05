Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders will have to wait a little bit longer for the America's Cup, after Team New Zealand sailors and the Auld Mug's flight from Dubai was delayed.

Members of the team are currently aboard the flight that was due to land in Auckland at 9.50am today, but the Emirates flight's estimated arrival is now 11.09am.

The flight left about two hours later than scheduled from Dubai.

The NZ Herald reported the cup flew from Bermuda to New York to Dubai before their flight to Auckland.

Crowds are expected to greet the team this morning.

The parade tomorrow is due to take place in the city centre about 12.30pm and roads will likely be heavily congested or impassable before, during and after the event.

1 NEWS Now will have full coverage of the parade as it happens including a livestream of the parade hosted by Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie.