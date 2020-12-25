Kiwis with vision loss ‘frustrated’ as buses keep leaving them behind despite driver training

For those who can't see a bus coming, it's essential the bus sees them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Drivers are meant to stop for anyone with a cane or guide dog, without being flagged down, but that's not always happening.

Blind Low Vision NZ told 1 NEWS passengers who were blind were being left behind every day, and it's happening nationwide.

"Just yesterday I had a call from a client in a major city in the North Island, who said that three times in the last week, despite the fact she had a cane in her hand, a driver went straight past," Access and Awareness Advisor Chris Orr said.

"They're relying upon public transport to go about their business, they can't just jump in a car and drive."

Carolyn Peat said one in three buses leave her and guide dog Imogen behind.

"If time goes on, you're sort of thinking, yeah, I think it's gone past me," she said.

"It's really frustrating because, you've got to then try and work out, what do I need to do to get to my destination, is it worth me standing here for another 20 mins and risk trying to get the next bus."

Drivers are trained, but Orr said Blind Low Vision is "concerned" about the quality of the training and whether there were sufficient refreshers.

"If they've been on the job a year or 18 months, we feel they need refreshers so the training they're getting is reinforced."

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said urban bus operators do have refresher programmes.

"The All of Government Disability Action Plan (2019-2023) tasks agencies with investigating how the training of bus drivers can better guide them in interacting and assisting passengers with impairments and disabilities," it said in a statement.

That's led to a review, which will update the current curriculum and training requirements for drivers.

"That'll include a disability awareness and access assistance component," the agency said.

Having good colour contrast on displayed bus numbers and destinations is crucial for visually impaired passengers too.

"Some of the bus fleets are a little older than others and haven't quite caught up," Orr said.

The NZTA said audio announcements at stops and onboard buses are also a work in progress.

"Both Auckland Transport and Greater Wellington Regional Council have trialled audio visual announcements on selected routes, and are now looking at wider roll out across their networks."