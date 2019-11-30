TODAY |

Kiwis urged to think twice about drinking and driving during Christmas party season

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

As the season of Christmas parties’ fast approaches, the emergency services are urging Kiwis to think twice about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergency services want Kiwis to plan their journeys home after a few drinks following last year’s road toll. Source: 1 NEWS

Police, fire and ambulance services are banding together to get the message out early to prevent a particularly bad road toll like that of 2018.

“People wind-up their work year and celebrate the end of the year and there is a tendency to overdo it,” says NZ Police’s National Road Policing manager Amelia Steel.

“If that’s the case, we’d encourage people to not be driving, to make alternative plans.”

Those who are first on the scene have seen it all and it takes a toll on those first responders.

“Unfortunately, it comes with the job,” Wellington Free Ambulance worker Nick Ridley told 1 NEWS.

“It’s not going away anytime soon, but we’d like to minimise that though.”

December and January are our deadliest months on the road and New Zealand has a long history of horror road tolls.

In 2017, 380 people were killed on our roads and in 2018, 377 lives were lost. In 2019, the road toll isn’t looking any better.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to a crash or a severe crash where everyone’s been doing what they should’ve been doing really – there’s always some factor that contributes to what’s happened,” says Mr Ridley.

In an age where a taxi or car can be booked straight from your phone, police say there’s no excuse not to make alternative arrangements.

“Take a wee bit of time to plan your night, to ensure that you and your friends get home safely,” says Acting Superintendent Steel.
 

New Zealand
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
2
UK Police name and release image of London Bridge attacker
3
Auckland man 'mystified' by National MP's tweet calling him 'nasty'
4
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
5
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

Could part of Devonport’s naval base be relocated to Whangarei?
02:08

Hundreds of gun owners rally outside several gun buy-back events
01:59

Māori Council defends its role at national hui, aims to strengthen position within Government

Labour Party announces Habitat for Humanity NZ CEO as new President