Kiwis urged to reach out after community transmission sees more calls to mental health helplines

Mental health helplines are reporting a spike in demand since news broke of community transmission last week, with some Kiwis reporting feelings of anxiety, distress and frustration.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the results of a new survey show a sharp decline in the mental health of young Kiwis, and experts say the Covid-19 resurgence will be adding extra strain on mental health.

Our first cases of community transmission in more than 100 days were announced last Tuesday, with Anxiety NZ, Lifeline and the Ministry of Health’s 1737 helpline all reporting a bump in calls since then.

“When news of the move to Level 3 and 2 was announced a number of people touched base with 1737 Need to talk? and the National Telehealth Service mental health lines,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Health says on Thursday, calls were up 12 per cent from before the change in Alert Levels was announced on Tuesday.

“What we are seeing is normal distress in an abnormal situation and people are encouraged to talk and to get support.”

Lifeline says during the original lockdown, it experienced a 25 per cent increase in calls and texts from people in distress.

The organisation says demand never returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, and they’ve again noticed a rise in calls and texts over the last two days.

“The biggest issues callers are raising with Lifeline counsellors are around coping with uncertainty, relationship concerns, loneliness and social isolation,” a spokesperson said.

“These are significant causes of distress and are often exacerbated by a lack of certainty around employment and the consequent impact on financial stability. Given these understandably high levels of anxiety, Lifeline expects the demand on our helpline and text services will remain high for some time.”

Anxiety NZ’s Chief Executive Sarah Woollard says they’ve also noticed a small bump in calls, with Kiwis reporting feelings of uncertainty, frustration and even anger.

“All of these are normal emotions in response to uncertain and changing times. If people are feeling worried or overwhelmed, they are doing the right thing by connecting with more support,” she said.

“We're pleased to see that people are reaching out for help when they need it and would encourage others to do the same.”

Results of the Youth 19 survey were released this week, showing a sharp decline in the mental health of Kiwi high school students.

The survey has canvassed a total of 36,000 high school students over nearly 20 years, from 2001 to 2019.

It found the number young people experiencing ‘significant depressive symptoms’ has doubled between 2007 and 2019, from 11.4 per cent to 22.7 per cent.

Co-lead researcher Dr Terry Fleming said the increase is "enormous."

“That's a big deal, it’s really hard on them, pretty hard on their families and their schools and communities. It’s something we absolutely have to change, we have to prevent those problems developing as well as supporting people who are distressed now.”

For Māori, Pasifika and youth from low-socio economic backgrounds, the outcomes were even worse.

“We're seeing nearly 40 per cent of Māori girls at school reporting clinically significant symptoms or symptoms that may indicate depression.

“Symptoms of depression are people feeling distressed, lonely, isolated, sad in a way we count as clinically significant. That doesn't mean they have depression but means they should be assessed for it really.”

Source: TVNZ

The survey found 12 per cent of Pacific youth reported attempting suicide in the past 12 months, compared to 3 per cent for their Pākehā and other European peers.

Dr Fleming said although the survey period didn’t cover this years’ lockdowns, the resurgence of Covid-19 in the community will be an extra strain on the mental health of young people.

“Covid adds extra pressure with the financial pressures and the job pressures, but also to the common young people's dreams of travel and exploring.”

She also said the groups most affected by poor mental health are also the groups most impacted by the economic impacts of Covid-19.

“Mental ill health, stress and distress effects everyone but it particularly affects people who are already under pressure and stress, that is our Māori, other ethnic minority groups, sexual and gender minorities and lower income group.

"They are unequally affected and covid will be affecting exactly the same groups.”

University of Otago consultant psychiatrist Dr Christopher Gale says feelings of fear and anxiety are normal, and can in fact be helpful in some situations.

“Having a certain amount of fear, particularly about what's going to happen motivates you to make changes and make sure people are safe. The issue here would be if you're feeling overwhelmed by the anxiety or overwhelmed by the despair.”

He says there needs to be a bolstering of mental health services nationally, after huge demand during the last lockdown.

“The mental health services were stretched, they were stretched to the point they were fraying… from the mental health point of view we've had a significant increase of work.”

Mental Health Foundation Chief Executive Shaun Robinson says he’s expecting a “cumulative impact” on people's mental and emotional reactions because of the covid resurgence.

He says Kiwis need to take the lessons learned from the last lockdown when it comes to looking after themselves and each other.

“I think this time around people need to be remembering those things and doing them again, getting outside and going for walk, staying in touch with people whether it's by phone or text or online.”

Dr Fleming says the outbreak is a chance for stressed Kiwis to pull together.

“One of the most challenging things about mental health is feeling like no-one understands and you're on your own, we're actually in this together and we have to face Covid together.”

Advice from the Ministry of Health

It's totally normal to feel a bit shaken and on-edge right now. There are a number of free apps and online self-help tools to help you manage your mental wellbeing.

Looking after yourself now means you are more likely to stay well down the track. It's a good time for us all to look back and remember the things that got us through last time: