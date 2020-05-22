Kiwis urged to check in with older family members during holiday season

People are being urged to use the summer break to reach out to older family members and neighbours who find technology daunting.

Minister for Seniors Ayesha Verrall said Covid-19 had highlighted just how important technology could be.

"Covid-19 has meant older New Zealanders are showing more interest in learning how to use technology like Zoom and Skype so they can to keep in touch with their loved ones," she said.

"Because many people are separated from their family because of the pandemic and it's helping people reconnect with people overseas."

Verrall encouraged older people keen to improve their digital literacy to reach out.

"If you can find someone to support you learning the basics of some of these tools and apps it can be really enriching, so we encourage people to reach out for help," she said.

"But also those who are confident with these tools to offer, because we know with a little bit of support people can come a long way and that's just so enriching because it means that they're in touch with their families, they can get help, say getting to a medical appointment or something."

Verrall said that Government investment had led to more than 250 people participating in digital literacy training programmes.

The Wellbeing Budget in 2019 provided $600,000 to deliver computer training and skills for people who need it, including investment in programmes such as Pacific Senior CONNECT and Better Digital Futures.